Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses reports suggesting he does not want to play Test cricket

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar took to social media to dismiss reports that suggested that he is not interested in playing in Test cricket. A report from a leading newspaper published a report on Friday that read that Bhuvneshwar was not considered for WTC finals and India's tour of England because he no longer has the drive to play Test cricket.

"Bhuvneshwar just doesn’t want to play Test cricket anymore. That drive has gone missing… To be honest, the selectors don’t even see Bhuvi hungry for 10 overs, forget Test cricket. It’s Team India’s loss no doubt, because if one bowler should have made it to England, it should have been him," a report in the Times of India stated.

There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same.

Suggestion - please don’t write your assumptions based on “sources”! — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) May 15, 2021 ×

But, the fast bowler took to social media and rubbished the reports and said: "There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same. Suggestion - please don’t write your assumptions based on “sources”!"

Kumar last donned the white jersey back in 2018 during the Test series against South Africa. But, he has failed to make it to the playing XI in a test match since then due to a string of injuries. He finally donned the Indian jersey in the T20Is and ODIs against England, earlier this year. He had a good outing against England as he scalped 10 wickets from 8 games.