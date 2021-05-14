'Trump card for England’s chances in Australia': Steve Waugh lauds Jofra Archer

Former Australian legend Steve Waugh lauded England pacer Jofra Archer and said that he reminded him of the West Indies great Curtly Ambrose.

While speaking in a podcast, on ‘Road To The Ashes’ podcast, former Aussie skipper felt that Archer will be a ‘trump card’ for the English team as they face Australia in the Ashes later this year.

“The first time I saw him [Archer] I thought he looked very similar to the first time I saw [West Indies great] Curtly Ambrose, in that he has the ability to lift an extra gear and he can make things happen quickly. ‘So, for me, he really is a trump card for England’s chances in Australia. I think the key player is Jofra Archer,” Waugh spoke on Road To The Ashes podcast.

“He’s something different and will enjoy the pace and bounce of the Australian wickets and is potentially a world-class bowler,” the former Australian captain added.

Waugh went on to discuss the "brittle" batting lineups of both the teams and he reckoned that it entirely depends upon the batters ‘to lay the platform’.

"Both batting orders have been a bit brittle over the last six to 12 months and England – like Australia – need to get 600 runs on the board across both innings and then both teams are capable of bowling the opposition out twice, so it’s really up to the batters to lay the platform," Steve Waugh said.