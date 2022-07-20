Beware world cricket! Ben Stokes might be first of many to give up a format to ensure longevity

On Monday (July 17), Ben Stokes left the cricketing fraternity shellshocked when he announced that he will step aside from ODI cricket post the England-South Africa three-match 50-over series opener in Durham on July 18 (Tuesday).

At 31, Stokes is one of the fittest athletes in world cricket. The all-rounder has already won an ODI World Cup medal, in 2019, has over 5,000 runs in Tests and was also part of Eoin Morgan-led England's 2016 T20 World Cup campaign, where Stokes' 19-run final over in the summit clash conceded the trophy to West Indies. The English star cricketer is easily one of the ambassadors of the game and an integral part of his national side across formats. Then, what led to the recently-appointed Test captain retiring from ODIs?

Stokes recently opened up on his ODI retirement and told BBC's Test Match Special, "The more cricket that is played, the better for the sport, but you want a product that is of the highest quality. You want the best players to be playing as much as you possibly can, all the time."

"It isn't just me or us, you see it all around the world now where teams are having to rest some players in a certain series so they feel like they are getting a break. We are not cars, you can't just fill us up and we'll go out there and be ready to be fuelled up again."

In his column for The Daily Mail, former England captain-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain also pointed out, "Every time he [Stokes] goes onto that field, he wants to be 100% committed, not 80% - and that is what makes him the player he is."

"Some might suggest 80% of Stokes is enough but the problem is that once you play at 80%, it can lead lead to a drop in performance in another format. Just look at what has happened to Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, for example. He doesn't want to become stale. Or go through the motions. He couldn't do that," he mentioned.

"Yes, his decision was something of a shout to the administrators because at the age of 31 someone like him shouldn't have to retire from a certain format," added the former right-handed batter.

Thus, Stokes' retirement leads to a burning question: is there too much cricket being played nowadays? Well, the answer to this is a straightforward YES. For the unversed, England have so far already played four Tests (three versus New Zealand, one against India), seven ODIs (three each versus Netherlands, India and one versus SA, with two more on cards) and three T20Is (with an equal number of them to follow suit versus the Proteas) in ongoing 2022 home summer.

The emergence of franchise cricket has surely been a huge boon for the game, tapping into new territories, seeing the emergence of new star players worldwide, and expanding the overall market. However, for any franchise cricket to be a hit, it needs a starry presence and, hence, many top players' participation is ultimately adding to their workload.

Even in the IPL, it is almost mandatory for the likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, etc., to make their presence felt due to their huge demand. Thus, they end up picking and choosing games at the international level. With ICC's schedule also not helping one bit -- with too many bilaterals lined up along with a mega event each year till 2031 -- players need to take care of themselves and, hence, ask for frequent rests to remain fit and fresh, keep their passion and intensity for the game alive and kicking as well as deliver the goods.

With so much at stake in every level, it is the players who are being used as puppets -- being asked to move around and dance to the tunes of rigorous schedules across formats. Players are the tools by which the game expands. However, they are certainly not machines for churning out huge profits along with being also expected to perform in all formats at the international level.

Thus, it won't be surprising that Stokes might go onto be the first of many all-format players who will retire from a particular format to prolong their respective careers. The all-rounder has surprised only those who are oblivious to the extensively gruelling demands of the modern-day game. His decision isn't really a shocker. It might just be the start of an unwanted trend.