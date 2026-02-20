/Bee swarm attack turns fatal, senior cricket umpire dies in India's Uttar Pradesh

In a tragic incident in India, senior cricket umpire Manik Gupta lost his life after a bee swarm attack during a cricket match. The incident took place on Thursday (Feb 19) after Gupta was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead in the afternoon. The incident occurred at the Sapru Stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, where Gupta went to meet a fellow umpire during a drinks break.

Senior umpire dies after bee attack

A distinguished umpire in Kanpur (approx. 400 km from the national capital, New Delhi), Gupta was a respected umpire in the cricket fraternity. He would officiate in matches in Kanpur and was associated with the Kanpur Cricket Association. Gupta’s brother reflected on the incident and spoke to the media after his death was confirmed.

"His match had ended, and his fellow umpire was umpiring in a separate match. Manik went to him during the break for drinks. They were both having tea, and a swarm of bees came from behind and attacked everyone present. He lost his balance and fell while trying to outrun the bees. The whole swarm of bees attacked him. Others were also attacked by the bees. He was umpiring for around 30 years. He was a state panel umpire," said Amit Kumar Gupta, Manik’s brother, while speaking to ANI.

Timeline of the incident

Gupta had just finished officiating an under-13 match between YMCA and Paramount when the bees erupted from a hive in a banyan tree at the boundary wall and descended on the ground. Younger players and staff ran to safety. Gupta stumbled and fell near the sidelines. He lay on the ground for seven to eight minutes as the swarm continued to attack.

Interestingly, a warning had been issued regarding the bee attack as there was an earlier incident at 8:00 a.m. However, that warning was ignored and later led to the unfortunate incident where Manik Gupta lost his life.