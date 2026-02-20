/Meet top 5 batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026 (league stage)

From Sahibzada Farhan to Ishan Kishan, here's a look at the top five batters with most runs in T20 World Cup 2026 (league stage). This list also includes Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Aiden Markram.
Star Pakistani batter Sahibzada Farhan leads the charts for most runs in the league stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. So far, in four matches, Farhan has scored 220 runs at an average of 73.33 and an impressive strike rate of 164.17.
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka is second on the list with 199 runs in four T20 World Cup 2026 matches. He boasts a strong average of 66.33 and a brilliant strike rate of 156.69, including one century and one half-century.
Kusal Mendis, known for his explosive batting, is third on this list. In T20 World Cup 2026 so far, Mendis has played four matches and scored 182 runs at an average of 60.66 and a strike rate of 124.65. His tally also includes three half-centuries.
South Africa skipper Aiden Markram is fourth with 178 runs in four matches at an average of 59.33. His tally also includes two half-centuries, with a best score of 86 not out.
India’s star opener Ishan Kishan ranks fifth with 176 runs in four matches at an average of 44.00 and an explosive strike rate of 202.29. His tally also includes two fifties, with a highest score of 87.