/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Designed to push IND vs PAK': Dissension enuses after ICC pre-seeding puts all top teams together in Super 8

The T20 World Cup 2026 group stage is all but with only one match left, Australia vs Oman (Feb 20), which will have no impact on the placing of Super 8 teams. The group matches saw top two teams from each group advance to Super 8 but the pre-seeding done by the ICC has created a situation fans and experts are calling 'nonsense.' After Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka in Gruop B match on Thursday (Feb 19), pre-seeding meant that all group-topping teams from each group are placed in Super 8 Group X while the second-finishing teams in group-stage are placed in Group Y - prompting a call out against pre-seeding done by the ICC as a means to set up an India vs Pakistan knockout match.
What is pre-seeding in T20 World Cup 2026?
The ICC, while annoucning the groups, fixtures, and schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026, also shared Super 8 groups based on pre-determined and expected results. As per pre-seeding done by the ICC - India (Group A), Australia (Group B), West Indies (Group C), and South Africa (Group D) were placed in Group X and Pakistan (Group A), Sri Lanka (Group B), England (Group C), and New Zealand (Group D) were placed in Group Y.
The ICC also said that if any other team qualifies for the Super 8 in place of pre-seeded teams, then the qualified team will take the place of eliminated team in pre-seeded groups.
After Zimbabwe went unbeaten in the Group B with wins over Oman, Australia, and Sri Lanka - they ended up qualifying over Australia and finish above Sri Lanka in their group. The result meant Zimbabwe replaced Australia in Group X of Super 8 with India, West Indies and South Africa - all of which also topped their group.
Meanwhile, all Group Y Super pre-seeded teams ended up being qualified second in the group-stage - making the Super 8 tougher in one group and slightly easier in the other.
What the fans are saying?
The fans as well as experts have called the pre-seeding with some suggesting that it was done by the ICC to ensure an India vs Pakistan knockout fixture.