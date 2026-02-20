/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Designed to push IND vs PAK': Dissension enuses after ICC pre-seeding puts all top teams together in Super 8

The T20 World Cup 2026 group stage is all but with only one match left, Australia vs Oman (Feb 20), which will have no impact on the placing of Super 8 teams. The group matches saw top two teams from each group advance to Super 8 but the pre-seeding done by the ICC has created a situation fans and experts are calling 'nonsense.' After Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka in Gruop B match on Thursday (Feb 19), pre-seeding meant that all group-topping teams from each group are placed in Super 8 Group X while the second-finishing teams in group-stage are placed in Group Y - prompting a call out against pre-seeding done by the ICC as a means to set up an India vs Pakistan knockout match.

What is pre-seeding in T20 World Cup 2026?

The ICC, while annoucning the groups, fixtures, and schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026, also shared Super 8 groups based on pre-determined and expected results. As per pre-seeding done by the ICC - India (Group A), Australia (Group B), West Indies (Group C), and South Africa (Group D) were placed in Group X and Pakistan (Group A), Sri Lanka (Group B), England (Group C), and New Zealand (Group D) were placed in Group Y.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The ICC also said that if any other team qualifies for the Super 8 in place of pre-seeded teams, then the qualified team will take the place of eliminated team in pre-seeded groups.

After Zimbabwe went unbeaten in the Group B with wins over Oman, Australia, and Sri Lanka - they ended up qualifying over Australia and finish above Sri Lanka in their group. The result meant Zimbabwe replaced Australia in Group X of Super 8 with India, West Indies and South Africa - all of which also topped their group.

Meanwhile, all Group Y Super pre-seeded teams ended up being qualified second in the group-stage - making the Super 8 tougher in one group and slightly easier in the other.

What the fans are saying?