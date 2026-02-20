/'Unwritten rule in T20 leagues': No Pakistan player to be picked in IPL-linked Hundred teams - Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) have gone global, having acquired stakes in teams in various T20 leaues across the world including England's The Hundred. Four the eight teams in the Hundred are now partly owned by IPL - Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds. With an auction planned for next month, it is being reported that the IPL-linked teams will steer clear of Pakistan players - a trend visible in different leagues with IPL-linked owners. While not many Pakistan players have aprticipated in the Hundred, there have been a few names involved including Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf in previous season along with Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim in last season before the new owners came in.

Which IPL franchises own teams in the Hundred

As part of the process to bring private investment in the Hundred, the England Cricket Board (ECB) sold its 49 per cent stake in the franchises while counties (team bases) had the choise of selling a part of complete 51 per cent share. During the process, Super Giants group acquired 70% stake at Manchester Originals (now Super Giants), Sun TV Network Limited became owner of 100% stake at Northern Superchargers (now Sunrisers Leeds), GMR Group (Capitials owners) own 49% stake at Southern Brave, and Reliance group bought 49 per cent in Oval Invincilbles (now MI London).

According to a BBC report, “a senior official from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) indicated to an agent that interest in his Pakistan players would be limited to sides not linked to the IPL. Another agent called it an unwritten rule across T20 leagues in the world with Indian investment.”

No Pakistan players in T20 franchises linked to IPL teams across world

In South Africa's SA20, all six teams are owned by IPL franchises and no player from Pakistan has featured ever since the inception of the league in 2023. Similary, in UAE-based ILT20 two teams owned by MI London (Reliance group) and Southern Brave (GMR group), have not signed a single Pakistan player in last four seasons.

Why do IPL team onwers steer clear of Pakistan players?