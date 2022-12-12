BCCI’s Annual Central Contract: Shubman Gill to be promoted; Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma could face axe

While India’s T20I captain Hardik Pandya and opening batsman Shubman Gill could be promoted in the BCCI’s annual central contract list, veteran seamer Ishant Sharma and batter Ajinkya Rahane could lose their spots. Alongside them, keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha could also be part of that list. As the board’s apex council meeting is set to take place on December 21st, star T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav could also see him getting promoted.

Among the 12 items on the agenda that will be discussed in the meeting via a video conference, ‘Retainership contract’ of senior men and women cricketers is one huge point. It is understood that out-of-favour Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma could face axe in the new list while Saha, who had already been told by the management that he won’t feature for India again, might suffer the same fate as well.

As the contract is divided in four different categories – A+ (7 crores), A (5 crores), B (3 crores) and C (1 crores), we could see some shuffling happening. As per an unnamed senior BCCI official, Suryakumar Yadav, who is currently listed in Group C, will be promoted given his splendid run-of-form in the shortest format this year; while newly-appointed T20I captain Hardik Pandya could also return to Group B from C. Shubman Gill, who is now a regular starter in both Tests and ODIs is likely to get promotion from Group C to Group B.

Ishan Kishan, who has had a fair amount of run in white-ball cricket this year, could well enter the list. The dynamite opener recently smashed a double-hundred against Bangladesh in the ODI series.