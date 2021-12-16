BCCI will deal with it appropriately: Sourav Ganguly reacts to Virat Kohli's remark on ODI captaincy row

Everything is not at its very best in Indian cricket thanks to the mess created following the ODI captaincy switch in senior men's team. On December 8, BCCI had removed Virat Kohli as the ODI captain and appointed Rohit Sharma as his successor.

Since then, many reports started flowing in that Kohli and Rohit are at loggerheads and there is an alleged rift between the duo. Hence, Kohli answered several questions of the media in BCCI's customary press conference before India's departure for the South Africa tour on Wednesday (December 15).

During the Q/A session with the media, Kohli opened up on whether he had any communication with the selectors and board members prior to his removal as ODI captain and if he was asked to reconsider his decision of quitting as the T20I skipper.

ALSO READ | 'This is.....' - Sunil Gavaskar reacts as Virat Kohli promises 'absolute support' to Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid

To this, Kohli said, "Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on December 8 for the Test series and there was no prior communication to me at all since I announced my decision on T20I captaincy."

"When I left the T20I captaincy, I had first approached BCCI and intimated them of my decision and laid down my point of view in front of them (office bearers). I gave the reasons why I wanted to quit T20 captaincy and my view point was received very nicely. There was no offence, no hesitation and not for once was I told that ‘you should not leave T20 captaincy’," added Kohli.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli was kept in loop: BCCI sources claim ODI captaincy switch was 'collective' decision

Hence, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly received a lot of flak on social media platforms as he had earlier claimed to have spoken to Kohli to reconsider his decision of resigning as the T20I skipper. Hence, the BCCI president has now told News18, "I have no comments to make. The BCCI will deal with it appropriately."

Earlier, Ganguly had told News18, "I personally requested him (Kohli) not to give up the T20I captaincy. Obviously, he felt the workload. Which is fine, he has been a great cricketer, he has been very intense with his cricket. He has captained for a long period of time and these things happen. Because I have captained for a long period of time; therefore, I know.

"Also, they wanted only one white-ball captain. And that's why this decision. I don't know what's going to happen in future. But as I said, it's a good team and it has some fantastic players and I hope they will turn it around," he added.

Thus, Ganguly and Kohli's statements have been poles apart from each other as the tension is brewing in Indian cricket with each passing day. At present, India left for South Africa on Thursday (December 16) where the national side is set to play three Tests and equal number of ODIs, starting from December 26.