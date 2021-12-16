Virat Kohli was kept in loop: BCCI sources claim ODI captaincy switch was 'collective' decision

Indian cricket isn't at its best right now. Ever since BCCI removed Virat Kohli as the ODI captain, appointing Rohit Sharma in his place as the limited-overs captain, things haven't been very smooth. Many believe lack of proper communication has been the reason for contrasting statements made by Kohli and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, following the ODI captaincy switch.

On Wednesday (December 15), Kohli addressed the media in BCCI's customary press conference before Team India's departure for South Africa. The Indian Test captain opened up on the ODI captaincy switch and also opined on quitting T20I captaincy. He maintained that he wasn't informed about his sacking as the ODI captain in advance and was also not asked to reconsider his decision of leaving T20I captaincy, as stated by Ganguly.

Kohli told the press, "I was communicated one and a half hours before the selection meeting (on Rohit being given the ODI captaincy). I was told that I will not be the ODI captain. There was no communication with me before that. We chatted briefly about it during the selection meet, but no communication about this was made before the selection meeting."

On stepping aside as T20I captain, he said, "I had told BCCI that I want to quit T20I captaincy. I wasn't told to reconsider it. It was received well, without any hesitation; I was told it's a progressive step and it's in the right direction. I had told them that I want to continue ODI and Test captaincy unless the office bearers think otherwise. I had given that option to them."

Now, BCCI sources have claimed that Kohli was kept on the loop regarding ODI captaincy switch. A BCCI source told Times Now in complete confidentiality, "A change in captaincy is not a small decision and Virat Kohli was kept in loop before the decision was made."

Amid all this, the confusion among Indian cricket fans is at an all-time high due to the contrasting statements and lack of clarity regarding the turn of recent events and developments. Meanwhile, India have left for South Africa, where they play three Tests and ODIs each starting from December 26.