BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirms dates, venue for 2024 Women’s Premier League

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has zeroed in on the dates and venue for the second season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the WPL 2024 auction held in Mumbai on Saturday, Shah revealed the tournament will take place in the ‘second or third week of February’ next year in just ‘one state’.

Without getting into further details on what exact state he is referring to, Shah mentioned how managing logistics in such tournaments is some deal and how they plan to host WPL pan India in times to come.

"It is decided that we will have the tournament in February," Shah told journalists in Mumbai. "Most probably we will start in the second or third week.

"As far as the venue is concerned, it will be held in one state only so that it is better logistically. Logistics are very important for us this time; next time we can figure it [having more venues] out,” the BCCI secretary added.

Citing examples of other states like Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, or even Gujarat, which can also host WPL 2024, Shah admitted it would be a joint call between all franchises and the Indian Cricket Board, details of which will be revealed shortly.

"We can do it either in Bangalore [Karnataka] or Uttar Pradesh also. We have so many venues, even in Gujarat, where we have Ahmedabad and Rajkot, and after a few years, Baroda can build their own stadium. Basically, it is a joint call between the franchises and the BCCI. We will sit together, and we will decide. We will let you know. It will be in one state, that is for sure,” Shah added.

Meanwhile, the inaugural season of the WPL took place at two venues in Mumbai - the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Sports Academy. It remains to be seen which state will get the hosting rights this time.

‘Mumbai not the only hub’

Given the Indian Women’s cricket season (including the series against England and Australia) will solely be played in Mumbai, Shah was quick to respond on this, saying because other venues are busy hosting domestic matches, Mumbai is picked for now.