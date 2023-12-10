AUS v PAK: Pakistan rope in Sajid Khan as backup for injured Abrar Ahmed ahead of Perth Test

Pakistan has roped in seasoned spinner Sajid Khan as a backup for injured Abrar Ahmed ahead of the first Test in Perth starting Thursday (Dec 16). Abrar suffered a knee injury during the warm-up game against Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra and got ruled out of the first match. His participation in the remainder of the series is subject to his fitness.

On day three of the warm-up tie, Abrar complained of pain around his knee area in the right leg. Following an assessment by PCB’s medical team, Abrar was advised to go for an MRI scan to know the extent of the injury.

Meanwhile, per PCB’s press release, Abrar is out of contention for the first Test but will continue to be with the team and undergo treatment. After that, Abrar will undergo conservative rehabilitation in Perth, determining his chances of playing the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"During an assessment by the medical team, a provisional diagnosis was made - justifying an MRI scan, which was done on the same day," a PCB release stated.

"Abrar will undergo an intervention in Perth on Monday, after which conservative rehabilitation under the supervision of the team's medical staff, will continue his road to recovery.

"He has not been ruled out of the Test series yet, but keeping the player's wellbeing in mind for this and future tours, further assessment before the second Test will ascertain his availability on this tour," the release added.

Although experienced Noman Ali is also with the team Down Under, the PCB roped in Sajid Khan as a backup for the worst-case scenario. If Abrar fails to recover on time for the three Tests, Noman will lead the spin attack, with seamers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim almost locked in to start in Perth.

Options to look into

Despite Noman Ali’s presence, Pakistan has Sajid and all-rounder Agha Salman as backups in the spin department. Sajid, who last played a Test for his country in March 2022, was the joint-12th-highest wicket-taker in Pakistan's first-class competition - the 2023 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, picking 18 wickets in six outings.