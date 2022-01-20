BCCI President Ganguly wanted to issue showcause notice to Kohli following his explosive presser - Report

A lot has transpired in Indian cricket following the disastrous 2021 T20 World Cup, held in the UAE. While Virat Kohli had made it clear that he will give up T20I captaincy post the mega event in the Middle East, he was sacked as the ODI captain earlier in December, 2021.

Post the ODI captaincy switch, Kohl had addressed the media in BCCI's customary press conference prior to Team India's departure for South Africa, for three Tests and ODIs each. During the presser, the 33-year-old Kohli revealed that he wasn't asked by anyone to reconsider quitting T20I captaincy, contrary to BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly's claims, and told that there was lack of communication between him and the board before his sacking as ODI captain.

Kohli's comments didn't go down well with the BCCI and Ganguly reportedly wanted to send a show cause notice to the Indian star batter. As per reports, the BCCI President had prepared a draft letter and wanted to send a show cause notice to Kohli but decided against it with the India-SA Tests just few days away.

A source close to the development was quoted as saying by India Ahead News, "And the board president was all for issuing a show cause notice to Kohli."

It would have been an unprecedented move had Ganguly gone ahead with the show cause notice. For now, the BCCI vs Kohli row has died down, however, tension remains between the board and the former Indian captain.

Post the India-SA Tests, in the rainbow nation, Kohli also stepped down as the Test captain. He had even called the BCCI secretary Jay Shah to inform about his decision, however, didn't bother calling Ganguly (as per reports).

Sharing his decision, on January 15, Kohli had tweeted saying, "Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now."

To this, Ganguly had shared a Twitter post and said, "Under Virat's leadership Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game... his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely... he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future. A great player. well done... @BCCI @imVkohli,