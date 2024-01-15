BCCI invites applications for senior national men’s selector’s post

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the post of one national selector for the senior men’s team on their official website. The published invite doesn’t indicate who would make way for the new selector in the selection committee. Former India seamer Ajit Agarkar (from the West Zone) heads the five-member selection team.

Per the norms, the selection committee must consist of five selectors from each zone (North, South, East, West and Central), with the most experienced member (in terms of Test caps) getting to lead the selection panel. However, no selector can have a combined term of more than five years (junior and senior selection panels considered).

Meanwhile, following Chetan Sharma’s (from the North zone) departure as the chief selector last July, the BCCI brought in Ajit Agarkar as his replacement at the top, meaning the selection panel now has two selectors from the West Zone, including Salil Ankola, SS Das from the East, S Sharath from South and Subroto Banerjee from Central.

Going by this list, the BCCI might want to rope someone from the North zone, with one of the two men from the West (mainly Ankola) to make way for the incoming selector.

Per the BCCI invite, all applicants have until 6 PM IST on January 25 to submit their candidature. The Indian Cricket Board will screen the candidates before zeroing in on the shortlisted ones for interview. For those who can apply for the asked post, the player should have played seven Tests (minimum) or 30 first-class matches or ten ODIs and 20 first-class games to be eligible.

No final date for the interview has been announced yet.

Selection Committee named squad for England Tests

The current senior men’s selection committee named a 16-man squad for the first two Tests against England, starting with the first game in Hyderabad on January 25.

After the second Test in Vizag, the BCCI selectors will name the squad for the remaining three Tests.