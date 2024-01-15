'Replacing Smith at number four is tough,' acknowledges Australia's Cameron Green ahead of West Indies Tests

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has acknowledged that replacing Steve Smith at number four in Tests is 'tough' but he doesn't feel any pressure. Green's comments come as he gears up for home Test series against West Indies in which he'll be batting at number four and Smith will be opening the batting. The reshuffle comes after David Warner's retirement in Tests following the recently-concluded home series against Pakistan.

"I don't feel any pressure," Green said at a press conference ahead of the first Test which starts January 17 in Adelaide.

"Obviously replacing someone like Steve is pretty tough. But I'm just going to play my own way. But I'm obviously grateful for him putting that in his mind and thinking of me. I think he's super excited to be opening. I think it's a win-win," he added.

There were many contenders for Warner's position including Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw and Marcus Harris. The job, however, went to Smith who had expressed his desire to open the batting. Green, who was dropped from the side during the away Ashes in July last year, was backed by chief selector George Bailey for Smith's number four spot.

"It's always nice when you get that from the coaching staff and the selectors," Green said. "But you've got to also showcase on the main stage."

The all-rounder also thinks that number four is his natural spot where he can take time and get himself in.

"I've always felt maybe a touch rushed at No.6, especially after Heady [Travis Head], he makes it look a bit too easy at No.5. I've always felt like I've maybe had to push the game along where I feel like No.4 is my natural game, where I can take my time and get myself in," he acknowledged.