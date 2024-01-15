Siddharth Desai takes seven-for as Gujarat defend 109 against Karnataka in Ranji Trophy - WATCH

Gujarat defended 109 runs on the final day of their Ranji Trophy (India's first-class tournament) match against Karnataka to register a stunning six-run victory on Monday (Jan 12). Karnataka, studded with India internationals namely skipper Mayank Agrawal, Manish Pandey and Devdutt Padikkal, collapsed from 50/0 to 103 all out - losing all 10 wickets in 17 overs. Gujarat spinner Siddharth Desai was the pick of the bowlers, taking 7/42 in 13 overs to help his team get six crucial points in Ahmedabad.

Chasing 110, Karnataka started in a hurry, reaching 50 in 9.1 overs as Agrawal scored 19 and Padikkal raced to 31 off just 29 balls before Desi struck. It went all downhill from their for Karnataka as no other batter could get into double figures but Shubham Hegde, who scored 27. Apart from Desai, Rinkesh Vaghela took rest of wickets and finished with 3/38.

The pitch in Ahmedabad took vicious turn as Desai spun Gujarat to victory in one of the most prolific spells of the Ranji Trohpy. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared a post on its official X handle showing highlights of Desai's spell. Have a look at it below:

As for the match, Gujarat had batted first on their home ground and managed 264 runs in the first innings with Kshitij Patel scoring 95. For Karnataka, Vasuki Koushik took 4/49 in the first innings.