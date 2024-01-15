BBC's Gary Lineker lands in trouble after resharing X post on Israel exclusion from international football

Former England football player and BBC presenter Gary Lineker has again found himself in midst of a controversy after resharing a post on social media handle X. The post, reposted by Linekar, calls for exclusion of Israel from international football for its ongoing war in Gaza. The BBC presenter has been criticised by many Jewish members of British parliament and community people for this activity.

The post reshared by The Match of the Day presenter was originally posted by The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic & Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI - BDS movement) on X which read: "The Palestinian Football Association calls on @iocmedia, @FIFAcom and all regional and int'l sports bodies to take an urgent stance on Israel’s grave violations of human rights and subject it to legal accountability measures."

Have a look at the post below: The Palestinian Football Association calls on @iocmedia, @FIFAcom and all regional and int'l sports bodies to take an urgent stance on Israel’s grave violations of human rights and subject it to legal accountability measures. https://t.co/WLgKm4SIKY pic.twitter.com/jpg4JA2rNT — PACBI - BDS movement (@PACBI) January 13, 2024 × In response, Campaign Against Antisemitism accused the 63-year-old former footballer of failing to speak out against racism faced by Jews. “Gary Lineker has a lot to say about a lot of things, but antisemitism does not appear to be one of them,” told a spokesman for the group The Daily Telegraph.

“At a time of record levels of racism against Jews, not a peep. But he has found the time to amplify a call to suspend the world’s only Jewish state from international sports. His priorities are clear,” added the spokesperson.

Criticising Lineker, Jewish Tory MP Andrew Percy told The Telegraph: "Gary Lineker is an ill-informed, ignorant commentator on the Middle East. The BDS movement [to boycott Israel] is a racist, anti-Semitic campaign and nobody who receives taxpayers' money working in the BBC should be endorsing a campaign that is widely understood to promote Jew hate."