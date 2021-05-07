BCCI announces Team India's squad for World Test Championship finals

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Team India's squad for the upcoming World Test Championship finals that will be played against New Zealand from June 18 to June 22.

The squad will also play the five-match Test series scheduled against England after the WTC finals. Team India will first stop in Southampton where they play New Zealand to decide the first champion of the Test format.

India ended on top of the World Test Championship points table after beating England by 3-1 at home and their heroic victory against Australia in the Land Down Under.

Virat Kohli will lead Team India, whereas, Ajinkya Rahane will be the vice-captain. KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha are subject to fitness clearance after undergoing surgery (for Appendicitis) and testing positive for COVID-19 respectively.

India’s squad:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla