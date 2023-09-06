BCCI announces next date for ODI World Cup ticket sales; 400,000 tickets to be made available

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released dates for the latest phase of ticket sales for the ODI World Cup as fans will have one more opportunity to attend the carnival of cricket. The BCCI is set to release a second lot of 400, 000 tickets for the upcoming ODI World Cup with the first phase getting sold out in minutes. The fans were disappointed for not getting the tickets in the earlier phase but will now have the opportunity to book their tickets for the premium fixtures.

400, 000 tickets to go on sale

"The BCCI deeply acknowledges that fans are the heartbeat of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contributions are pivotal to the success of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023," the statement said.

“The general sale of tickets for all matches of the World Cup will commence from 8 pm IST on September 8, adding that fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course,” the statement further added.

The BCCI had seen a big backlash from the fans and the stakeholders for releasing the schedule of the ODI World Cup late while revealing the ticket details just weeks before the planned tournament. To add further embarrassment, BCCI and International Cricket Council (ICC) made further changes to the fixture list with India’s planned fixture against Pakistan moving to Saturday, October 14.

The tickets went sold out in minutes when the first phase tickets, except for the knockouts, were made available by the BCCI in August. The original phased approach of online sales (except for the knockouts) ended on September 3. However, no clarification was provided on why these 400, 000 tickets were not part of the first phase of sale.

Less than month to go to start

The ODI World Cup will kick start in less than a month when England take on New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 edition. The first match will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5. India will kick start its World Cup journey on Sunday, October 8 against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Interestingly, the World Cup warm-up matches will get underway in the final week of September.

