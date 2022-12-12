BBL 2023 Live Streaming-OTT: How to watch Big Bash League 2023 live in your laptop, mobile and TV

Big Bash League 2022-23 will kick start on December 13 from Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra as the first match of the tournament will be played here between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. The top five teams at the end of the league matches stage will qualify for the finals, while the top two clubs will receive a second opportunity. The team that prevails in the qualification will participate in the grand finale game on February 4th. Sony Network has bagged the right to telecast the BBL matches live in India. Sony Six and Sony Ten channels will broadcast the matches live.

How to watch Big Bash League 2022-23 live in your country?

In India, BBL 2022–23 matches will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.



In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.



In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.



In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.



In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.

Where will BBL 2022 be held?

BBL 2022 will take place in Australia from 13 Dec.

When will BBL 2022 match be Started? – Date

BBL 2022 match will start on 13 Dec 2022 at 1:45 PM IST

What are the venues for BBL 2022? – Venue

BBL 2022 played in Australia

