BBL 2022-23 schedule: Big Bash League Teams, squad, points table know how to watch live in your country
The Big Bash League 2022–23 is slated to begin on December 13, Tuesday in Australia. All details regarding schedules, fixtures, venues and team squads are given here in the article
The Big Bash League 2022–23, often known as BBL 2022–23, is scheduled to begin on December 13, Tuesday. Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars will face off in the first match. The venue of the match is Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra. There will be 61 matches between these 8 Teams: Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Strikers, and Brisbane Heat. Here is everything you need to know about the BBL 12 before the newest season. The BBL 2022-23 matches will take place all across Australia in stadiums like Manuka Oval (Canberra), Adelaide Oval (Adelaide), Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne), Sydney Showground Stadium (Sydney), and Perth Stadium (Perth) among others.
BBL 2022-23 all teams squad details
Adelaide Strikers squad: Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle.
Brisbane Heat squad: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge.
Hobart Hurricanes squad: Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright, Zak Crawley (overseas replacement for Shadab Khan)
Melbourne Renegades squad: Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (withdrawn), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill (replacing Liam Livingstone, 10 group matches and finals).
Melbourne Stars squad: Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, Campbell Kellaway.
Perth Scorchers squad: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans (contract terminated), Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis (replacing Laurie Evans, first seven matches only)
Sydney Sixers squad: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed, Chris Jordan, Steve O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince
Sydney Thunder squad: Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, David Willey (withdrawn), Fazalhaq Farooqi (replacing David Willey, first nine matches only), Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu
Where to watch Big Bash League 2022–23 live, livestreaming details and TV channels
In India, BBL 2022–23 matches will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.
In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).
In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.
In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.
In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.
In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.
In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.
In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.
In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.
In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.
The 2022 Big Bash League full schedule, fixtures, timings and venue details:
|Date
|Matches
|Time
|Venue
|13-Dec-22
|Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars
|1:45 PM IST
|Manuka Oval
|14-Dec-22
|Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|15-Dec-22
|Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM IST
|Cazalys Stadium (Cairns)
|16-Dec-22
|Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes
|11:35 AM IST
|MCG
|16-Dec-22
|Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
|2:45 PM IST
|Sydney Showground
|17-Dec-22
|Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers
|1:35 PM IST
|Optus Stadium
|18-Dec-22
|Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder
|1:45 PM IST
|Marvel Stadium
|19-Dec-22
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers
|1:45 PM IST
|University of Tasmania Stadium
|20-Dec-22
|Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder
|1:45 PM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|21-Dec-22
|Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat
|1:45 PM IST
|GMHBA Stadium (Geelong)
|22-Dec-22
|Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|1:45 PM IST
|SCG
|23-Dec-22
|Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers
|10 AM IST
|CitiPower Centre
|23-Dec-22
|Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:30 PM IST
|Gabba
|24-Dec-22
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades
|10 AM IST
|Blundstone Arena
|26-Dec-22
|Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars
|12:35 PM IST
|SCG
|26-Dec-22
|Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers
|3:45 PM IST
|Optus Stadium
|27-Dec-22
|Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat
|1:45 PM IST
|Sydney Showground
|28-Dec-22
|Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM IST
|SCG
|29-Dec-22
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder
|12:35 PM IST
|Metricon Stadium
|29-Dec-22
|Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars
|3:45 PM IST
|Optus Stadium
|30-Dec-22
|Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers
|1 PM IST
|GMHBA Stadium (Geelong)
|31-Dec-22
|Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes
|10 AM IST
|Lavington Sports Ground (Albury)
|31-Dec-22
|Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars
|1:30 PM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|01-Jan-23
|Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers
|8:10 AM IST
|Marvel Stadium
|01-Jan-23
|Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM IST
|Gabba
|02-Jan-23
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM IST
|Blundstone Arena
|03-Jan-23
|Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM IST
|MCG
|04-Jan-23
|Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat
|12:35 PM IST
|North Sydney Oval
|04-Jan-23
|Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder
|3:45 PM IST
|Optus Stadium
|05-Jan-23
|Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|1:45 PM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|06-Jan-23
|Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers
|1 PM IST
|MCG
|07-Jan-23
|Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes
|12:35 PM IST
|Marvel Stadium
|07-Jan-23
|Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat
|3:45 PM IST
|Optus Stadium
|08-Jan-23
|Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM IST
|Sydney Showground
|09-Jan-23
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars
|1:45 PM IST
|Blundstone Arena
|10-Jan-23
|Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades
|2:10 PM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|11-Jan-23
|Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers
|2:10 PM IST
|Gabba
|12-Jan-23
|Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM IST
|MCG
|13-Jan-23
|Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers
|1 PM IST
|Sydney Showground
|14-Jan-23
|Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat
|10:30 AM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|14-Jan-23
|Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars
|2 PM IST
|Marvel Stadium
|15-Jan-23
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder
|8:10 AM IST
|Blundstone Arena
|15-Jan-23
|Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers
|1:45 PM IST
|SCG
|16-Jan-23
|Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat
|1:45 PM IST
|MCG
|17-Jan-23
|Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM IST
|C.ex Coffs International Stadium
|18-Jan-23
|Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes
|2:10 PM IST
|Optus Stadium
|19-Jan-23
|Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM IST
|Manuka Oval
|20-Jan-23
|Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers
|11 AM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|20-Jan-23
|Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes
|2:30 PM IST
|Gabba
|21-Jan-23
|Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder
|1:35 PM IST
|SCG
|22-Jan-23
|Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars
|8:10 AM IST
|Gabba
|22-Jan-23
|Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM IST
|Optus Stadium
|23-Jan-23
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers
|1:45 PM IST
|Blundstone Arena
|24-Jan-23
|Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM IST
|Marvel Stadium
|25-Jan-23
|Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat
|8:10 AM IST
|University of Tasmania Stadium
|25-Jan-23
|Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder
|1:45 PM IST
|MCG
|27-Jan-23
|Eliminator
|1:45 PM IST
|TBC
|28-Jan-23
|Qualifier
|1:45 PM IST
|TBC
|29-Jan-23
|Knockout
|1:45 PM IST
|TBC
|02-Feb-23
|Challenger
|1:45 PM IST
|TBC
|04-Feb-23
|Final
|1:45 PM IST
|TBC
BBL 2022-23 Points Table - Standings
|SN
|BBL 2022 Teams
|Match
|Won
|Lost
|Tie
|NRR
|Points
|1
|Melbourne Renegades
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hobart Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Perth Scorchers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brisbane Heat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Melbourne Stars
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sydney Sixers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Adelaide Strikers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Sydney Thunder
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0