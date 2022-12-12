BBL 2022-23 schedule: Big Bash League Teams, squad, points table know how to watch live in your country

The Big Bash League 2022–23, often known as BBL 2022–23, is scheduled to begin on December 13, Tuesday. Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars will face off in the first match. The venue of the match is Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra. There will be 61 matches between these 8 Teams: Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Adelaide Strikers, and Brisbane Heat. Here is everything you need to know about the BBL 12 before the newest season. The BBL 2022-23 matches will take place all across Australia in stadiums like Manuka Oval (Canberra), Adelaide Oval (Adelaide), Melbourne Cricket Ground (Melbourne), Sydney Showground Stadium (Sydney), and Perth Stadium (Perth) among others.

BBL 2022-23 all teams squad details

Adelaide Strikers squad: Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle.

Brisbane Heat squad: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge.

Hobart Hurricanes squad: Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright, Zak Crawley (overseas replacement for Shadab Khan)

Melbourne Renegades squad: Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (withdrawn), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill (replacing Liam Livingstone, 10 group matches and finals).

Melbourne Stars squad: Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, Campbell Kellaway.

Perth Scorchers squad: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans (contract terminated), Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis (replacing Laurie Evans, first seven matches only)

Sydney Sixers squad: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Izharulhaq Naveed, Chris Jordan, Steve O’Keefe, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, James Vince

Sydney Thunder squad: Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, David Willey (withdrawn), Fazalhaq Farooqi (replacing David Willey, first nine matches only), Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu

Where to watch Big Bash League 2022–23 live, livestreaming details and TV channels

In India, BBL 2022–23 matches will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.

In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.

In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.

In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.

In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.

The 2022 Big Bash League full schedule, fixtures, timings and venue details:

Date Matches Time Venue 13-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars 1:45 PM IST Manuka Oval 14-Dec-22 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Adelaide Oval 15-Dec-22 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST Cazalys Stadium (Cairns) 16-Dec-22 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes 11:35 AM IST MCG 16-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers 2:45 PM IST Sydney Showground 17-Dec-22 Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers 1:35 PM IST Optus Stadium 18-Dec-22 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM IST Marvel Stadium 19-Dec-22 Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers 1:45 PM IST University of Tasmania Stadium 20-Dec-22 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM IST Adelaide Oval 21-Dec-22 Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM IST GMHBA Stadium (Geelong) 22-Dec-22 Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes 1:45 PM IST SCG 23-Dec-22 Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers 10 AM IST CitiPower Centre 23-Dec-22 Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers 1:30 PM IST Gabba 24-Dec-22 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades 10 AM IST Blundstone Arena 26-Dec-22 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars 12:35 PM IST SCG 26-Dec-22 Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium 27-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM IST Sydney Showground 28-Dec-22 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST SCG 29-Dec-22 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder 12:35 PM IST Metricon Stadium 29-Dec-22 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium 30-Dec-22 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers 1 PM IST GMHBA Stadium (Geelong) 31-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes 10 AM IST Lavington Sports Ground (Albury) 31-Dec-22 Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars 1:30 PM IST Adelaide Oval 01-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers 8:10 AM IST Marvel Stadium 01-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Gabba 02-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST Blundstone Arena 03-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST MCG 04-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat 12:35 PM IST North Sydney Oval 04-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium 05-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes 1:45 PM IST Adelaide Oval 06-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers 1 PM IST MCG 07-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes 12:35 PM IST Marvel Stadium 07-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium 08-Jan-23 Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Sydney Showground 09-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars 1:45 PM IST Blundstone Arena 10-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades 2:10 PM IST Adelaide Oval 11-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers 2:10 PM IST Gabba 12-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST MCG 13-Jan-23 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers 1 PM IST Sydney Showground 14-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat 10:30 AM IST Adelaide Oval 14-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars 2 PM IST Marvel Stadium 15-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder 8:10 AM IST Blundstone Arena 15-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers 1:45 PM IST SCG 16-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM IST MCG 17-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST C.ex Coffs International Stadium 18-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes 2:10 PM IST Optus Stadium 19-Jan-23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST Manuka Oval 20-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers 11 AM IST Adelaide Oval 20-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes 2:30 PM IST Gabba 21-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder 1:35 PM IST SCG 22-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars 8:10 AM IST Gabba 22-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST Optus Stadium 23-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Blundstone Arena 24-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST Marvel Stadium 25-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat 8:10 AM IST University of Tasmania Stadium 25-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM IST MCG 27-Jan-23 Eliminator 1:45 PM IST TBC 28-Jan-23 Qualifier 1:45 PM IST TBC 29-Jan-23 Knockout 1:45 PM IST TBC 02-Feb-23 Challenger 1:45 PM IST TBC 04-Feb-23 Final 1:45 PM IST TBC

BBL 2022-23 Points Table - Standings