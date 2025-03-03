Barcelona secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday to move back top of La Liga. Aritz Elustondo's early red card gave Hansi Flick's side a comfortable afternoon with Gerard Martin, Marc Casado, Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski on the scoresheet.

Advertisment

Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao on Saturday to temporarily knock the Catalans from their perch, while Real Madrid, third, lost at Real Betis.

Flick was able to rotate his side a little ahead of the Champions League last 16 visit to face Benfica on Wednesday and still move one point above Atletico.

Also read | Suarez hits prime form in Messi’s absence as Miami rout Houston in MLS

Advertisment

"There were a lot of things that helped us a lot today, the red card but also how we played, we were dominant after the red card," Flick told reporters.

The German coach said before the game Barca would fight hard to win all of the three major competitions they are in, and reiterated it afterwards.

"Today we are happy with the three points and there's a long way to go in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League," he continued. "We will fight for every title and when we started the season no-one (expected) this.

Advertisment

"We're in this situation, that we can fight (for the trophies), and that's what we want until the end of the season."

Real Sociedad, ninth, threatened in the opening stages but fell foul of Barcelona's offside trap, with Sergio Gomez's strike ruled out.

At the other end Barcelona playmaker Pedri Gonzalez came close when he pressed La Real goalkeeper Alex Remiro and deflected his attempted clearance just over and onto the roof of the net.

The game swung Barcelona's way when Elustondo was sent off in the 17th minute for pulling down Dani Olmo, who was running through on goal.

The hosts took the lead after 25 minutes when Olmo chipped the ball across for Martin to fire home the first goal of his career.

Four minutes later, Barca had their second, with Olmo involved again, this time his wayward shot deflected home by team-mate Casado.

The enterprising Lamine Yamal teed up Pedri but Remiro saved his shot from the edge of the box as Barca dominated.

'Happy to help'

Pedri came close again after the break with an effort from range which bounced back off the crossbar, shortly before Araujo nabbed the third.

Remiro pushed out Lewandowski's header from corner but Araujo nodded home the rebound.

Lewandowski cleverly converted Barcelona's fourth, prodding home Araujo's low drive from distance. The 36-year-old leads the league with 21 goals in 25 appearances.

"I'm very happy for our performance and it was important to win and go back to being leaders," Araujo told Movistar. "I'm happy for the good work we did and going first again."

Since recovering from a bad knee injury, Araujo has been unable to reclaim a regular starting spot in defence.

"I came back from a long-term injury, I'm calm and going step by step, I believe in myself and my characteristics, and I am happy to help," said Araujo.

"I think it is important to have a competitive team to win titles, not just 11 players but a good bench too."

Barcelona played out the final half an hour without incident, occasionally threatening, with substitute Ferran Torres twice coming close to a fifth.

"The red card, after that the game changed completely, we came here to try and dominate the ball," said Real Sociedad defender Javi Lopez.

"A sending off changes everything... they also had luck on their goals and that makes it very difficult against one of the best teams in the world."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.