Barcelona fans chant 'Messi, Messi...' as Real Madrid hit 4 in return leg to reach Copa Del Rey final - WATCH

While Barcelona suffered a shocking 4-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Real Madrid in the return home leg of Copa Del Rey semis on Wednesday night, home fans chanted Lionel Messi’s name throughout the match. Not just during the game, the fans standing outside the stadium were also recorded chanting his name before the match even started as speculations of Messi returning to Camp Nou this summer grow.

Many fans, even several publications, shared videos of spectators chanting Messi’s name during the home against Madrid.

It was during the 10th minute when the Camp Nou was heard singing Messi’s name. The tribute to the Barcelona legend came hours after the club director Mateu Alemany hinted they are ready to up the bid for the World Cup winner, saying, "We do our thing, Messi does his thing. Messi is in Paris,but in the future you never know."

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste also echoed the exact words while revealing the club has entered negotiation with Messi - “No one can question the love that he receives here in Barcelona. He’s the best in history”.

In 2021, after almost spending nearly two decades at Barcelona, Lionel Messi said a tearful goodbye as the board failed to put forward a new deal amid financial woes at the club. With that, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a two-year deal that ends this summer.

As PSG is trying hard on extending Messi’s contract, who recently got booed by the home fans during the 2-0 loss to Lyon, the seven-time Ballon D’Or winner is understood to remain in Europe should he leave the Paris-based club. On the contrary, Al Hilal, a rival club of Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League, for whom Cristiano Ronaldo plays, is reported to have offered Messi a whopping £350million-a-year contract to sign him this summer.

Meanwhile, Barcelona fans looked desperate to see their favourite star back playing for the club as the manager Xavi is also believed to have contacted Messi for the same.