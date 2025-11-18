/Bangladesh women skipper Sultana unnecessarily drags Harmanpreet to defend allegations of 'beating up juniors'

Bangladesh women skipper Nigar Sultana Joty has responded back to the physical assault allegations against her and refuted all of them. Sultana was accused by veteran pacer Jahanara Alam of misbehaving with juniors and even hitting them. While Sultana has called out all the allegations baseless, she did so in a very tasteless manner using India women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as an example. Sultana said "Am I Harmanpreet Kaur?" while addressing the allegations in a recent interview but the context wasn't the same in two situation.

Sultana drags Harman in accusations against her

“Why would I hit anyone? I mean, why would I strike the stumps with my bat? Am I Harmanpreet, that I would go around hitting the stumps like that? Why would I do it? In my personal space, if I’m cooking or something, I might bang my bat around, I might hit my helmet that’s my own business,” said Sultana in an interview with Daily Cricket.

While the allegations against Sultana involve misbehaving with juniors, Harman incident involved hitting stumps after being given out owing to poor umpiring during India's last tour of Bangladesh. These two things are not related at all yet Sultana dragged the Indian skipper into it.

What are the allegations against Sultana?