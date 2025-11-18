/Bangladesh women skipper Sultana unnecessarily drags Harmanpreet to defend allegations of 'beating up juniors'

While the allegations against Sultana involve misbehaving with juniors, Harman incident involved hitting stumps after being given out owing to poor umpiring during India's last tour of Bangladesh. These two things are not related at all yet Sultana dragged the Indian skipper into it.
Bangladesh women skipper Nigar Sultana Joty has responded back to the physical assault allegations against her and refuted all of them. Sultana was accused by veteran pacer Jahanara Alam of misbehaving with juniors and even hitting them. While Sultana has called out all the allegations baseless, she did so in a very tasteless manner using India women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as an example. Sultana said "Am I Harmanpreet Kaur?" while addressing the allegations in a recent interview but the context wasn't the same in two situation.
“Why would I hit anyone? I mean, why would I strike the stumps with my bat? Am I Harmanpreet, that I would go around hitting the stumps like that? Why would I do it? In my personal space, if I’m cooking or something, I might bang my bat around, I might hit my helmet that’s my own business,” said Sultana in an interview with Daily Cricket.
Veteran Bangladesh pacer Jahanara Alam, who now lives in Australia, in a recent interview, accused Sultana of slapping junior players. The Bangladesh Cricket Board, however, rejected all the charges made by the veteran pacer and threw complete support behind the skipper and the management. Alam, who played 52 WODIs and 83 WT20Is, taking 48 and 60 wickets, respectively, said: "Joty beats up the juniors a lot. Even during this World Cup, the juniors told me, ‘No, I won’t do this again. Then I’ll have to get slapped again.’"