BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live in India & other countries

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Bangladesh and New Zealand will clash in the second ODI match of a three-match series on Saturday, September 23. After rain played a spoilsport in the first ODI match, the ODI series has become a two-match affair. The series will be the last assignment for both teams before the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, scheduled in India in October.

Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI match at 01:30 pm IST. The pitch at Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium has previously favoured spinners in the ODI matches. The venue also hosted the BAN vs NZ 1st ODI match, during which the batters had a tough time on the slow surface.

So far, Bangladesh and New Zealand have clashed in 38 ODI matches. Among them, New Zealand won 28, and Bangladesh won ten.

According to the weather forecast, the chances of rain during the BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI are very high. The humidity will be relatively high at 76 per cent, making the air muggy.

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details of the BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI match.

BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

When is the 2nd ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand?

What time will Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match start?

What is the venue for Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st ODI match?

Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh, will host the BAN vs NZ 1st ODI.

Where can I watch the BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE in India?

No TV channel will telecast the BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI match live in India.

How to watch the BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI match LIVE in India?

FanCode app and website will broadcast the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live in India.

How to watch BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI in Bangladesh and New Zealand?

T Sports will broadcast the BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI live in Bangladesh. In New Zealand, fans can watch the game on Rabbitholebd Sports channel on YouTube.

(With inputs from agencies)