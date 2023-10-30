LIVE TV
Babar Azam’s private chat leaked on TV; PCB chief Zaka Ashraf clarifies stance on alleged rift

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Oct 30, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

Babar Azam’s private chat leaked on TV; PCB chief clears stance on alleged row Photograph:(Others)

The Pakistan Team has won just two out of the six contested matches and suffered losses in four of them. Such results have impacted their chances of making the semis.

Pakistan Cricket, both on and off the field, is in shambles. While the cricket team has failed to produce noteworthy performances during World Cup 2023, the drama unfolding outside of it has created unrest among players and the board. 

Following allegations laid by ex-Pakistan captain Rashid Latif on national TV of PCB head Zaka Ashraf avoiding Babar Azam’s call or messages, PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Salman Naseer, cleared the air by allowing the WhatsApp chat between the two to get showcased on live TV.

After Latif’s remarks made headlines, a local TV channel contacted Zaka Ashraf to get clarity on the matter. Revealing the details of any conversation between the two, Zaka commented, 

“He [Latif] says that I don’t pick up his [Babar’s] call,” Ashraf said. “He’s never given me a call. The chief operating officer or the director of international cricket is expected to speak with the captain of the team,” the PCB chief added.

To support his claim, Salman Naseer, on behalf of Zaka, during a live chat, allowed the interviewer to showcase the WhatsApp chat between the two. In the leaked WhatsApp chat revealed, Naseer asked Babar, 

“Babar, there’s also been news circulating on TV and social media that you have been calling Chairman, and he’s not answering. Have you lately given him a call?”
To which Babar’s response was, “Salam Salman bhai, I have not made any call to sir.”

Unrest in Pakistan Cricket

The Pakistan Team has won just two out of the six contested matches and suffered losses in four of them. Such results have impacted their chances of making the semis.

Although mathematically, they can still make through, given the unrest inside the dressing room and outside of it, they look unlikely to break loose and reach the final four.

Following losing to Afghanistan in a shocker in Chennai, the PCB released a statement asking fans and pundits to back the players instead of putting them under the bus.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan coach and legend Waqar Younis slammed those behind this episode, saying people involved must be happy now. Waqar requested fans and people to do this in future, as Babar is an asset to Pakistan cricket. 

