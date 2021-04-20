Babar Azam on the cusp of overtaking Virat Kohli in major T20I record

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is eyeing a major record as the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe commences on Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club. Babar is on the cusp of becoming the fastest to score 2000 T20I runs as he attempts to break the record held by Indian captain Virat Kohli.

While Kohli achieved the feat in 56 innings, Babar has amassed 1940 runs at an average of 48.50 in just 49 T20I innings. Babar will look to shatter the record books when Pakistan take the field for the first T20I against Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Babar has been in electric form and recently struck his maiden T20I century in Pakistan’s nine-wicket win over South Africa in the third T20I at the SuperSport Park on April 15. He was ultimately named the player of the series award for his 210 runs at a sensational average of 52.50.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has won four T20I series (Bangladesh 2-0, Zimbabwe 3-0, and South Africa 2-1 at home and 3-1 away against South Africa) besides the 1-1 series draw against England and they are yet to lose a single T20I series.

On the head-to-head chart, Pakistan has won all five bilateral T20I series against Zimbabwe. They have won all 14 T20I matches. Pakistan last visited Zimbabwe in July 2018, to feature in a tri-nation tournament involving Pakistan, Zimbabwe, and Australia. Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets on July 8 at the Harare Sports Club to win the tournament.

(With ANI inputs)