My first six balls could have cost us in another match, says CSK's MS Dhoni after slow knock vs RR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni on Monday admitted that his slow knock in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai could have cost his side the game on another day. Dhoni played a cautious knock of 18 off 17 as the former Indian captain struggled to time the ball to perfection. He could manage only two boundaries and look adrift of his natural game.

However, CSK managed to post 188 after a late blitz by Dwayne Bravo and went on to win the match by an impressive 45-run margin.

"Glad we scored 180, I thought we could have got more. The first six balls I played could have cost us in another game," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports.

Dhoni, 40, is setting fresh benchmarks on fitness with every passing day. His lightning-quick reflexes and running between the wicket still put the cricket fans in awe. The veteran gave an insight into how fitness is important to him and how he manages to compete at the highest level.

"Getting old and being fit -- those are two difficult things! When you're playing you don't want anyone to call you unfit. I have to keep up with younger guys, they run a lot, but it's always challenging," said Dhoni.

Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja spun a web around the RR batters as they scalped five wickets among themselves to defend the 188-run target. With the win, CSK jump to second place in the IPL 2021 points table.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu scored at a firing rate before Dwayne Bravo's 20 off 8 balls came handy in the death overs. For CSK, Faf top-scored with an innings of 33 while for Rajasthan Royals, Chetan Sakariya returned with three wickets.