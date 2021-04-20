IPL 2021: When will Hardik Pandya bowl again? Mumbai Indians' Mahela Jayawardene responds

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been contributing to the Mumbai Indians with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 but has not bowled in the last three matches owing to a shoulder niggle. Hardik had picked up the niggle during final ODI against England. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene opened up about Hardik’s shoulder issue and when can fans expect the all-rounder to be in action with the ball.

"...we were looking forward to him to be bowling this season... he was coming back from an injury already, but after those matches against England, the last ODI, I believe he picked up niggle, so that is something that we are nursing at the moment," Jayawardene said during a virtual press conference.

The former Sri Lanka batsman further hoped that Hardik will be able to get back to full fitness and return to bowling in the coming weeks while adding Mumbai Indians don’t want to risk him by rushing things.

"We don't want to risk it, because it is important that we make sure that he (Hardik) is in a position to comfortably come in and bowl. So hopefully in the next few weeks, with a bit of work and all that, we might see him bowling," he said.

"It is not that we are deliberately trying to not bowl him, we would love to have him bowling, but as soon as the niggle is off and he is comfortable, we should be able to use that asset as well."

The 27-year-old has been actively contributing in the field despite being out of action with the ball. He completed two direct hits in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad to dismiss David Warner and Abdul Samad.

"We have always used Hardik on the boundary line because of his speed and he has a good throwing arm and his catching ability," Jayawardene said.

"Last few games, because he has a niggle in the shoulder, we kept (him) in 30 yards and he has proved the value of that by picking up a few runs-outs, because he is agile."

Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Chennai.