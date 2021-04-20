DC vs MI, IPL 2021: Head-to-head stats, MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report, Chennai weather forecast - All you need to know

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to lock horns against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday as the action continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. In what will be the replay of last year’s final, MI and DC head into the much-awaited clash with two wins of their three matches played so far and will be looking to bag their third win of the T20 tournament.

DC would be wary of their record against Mumbai Indians. In IPL 2020, it was all Mumbai Indians when the two sides met. With a head-to-head record of 16-12 favouring Mumbai Indians, the defending champions head into the match as hot favourites. MI had defeated DC four times in IPL 2020 including the final.

While Delhi come into the clash after a win against Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians thumped Delhi Capitals in another tactical masterclass in Chepauk. Both DC and MI are in good form and have arguably the two strongest squads in IPL 2021.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match Details

Date: 20th April 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021: Chennai Weather Forecast

Chennai continues to be warm and humid with an average temperature of 29 degrees Celcius. While there are slight chances of rain in the evening, the match is expected to be played without any interruptions.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021: MA Chidambaram pitch report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has been sticky and sluggish so far and have proved to be a challenge for batters. Toss could once again play a pivotal role and spinners are expected to dominate the match. The pitch is expected to slower down as the match progresses and anything above 170 could be a winning total.