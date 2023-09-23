Babar Azam has every quality to set World Cup 2023 on fire: Gautam Gambhir

Ex-India batter Gautam Gambhir is in awe of Babar Azam’s exceptional talent. A batter of supreme quality, Babar is a batter to look out for in the upcoming World Cup 2023, Gambhir reckons. Despite the likes of star Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, alongside returning New Zealand captain and veteran Aussie opener David Warner, all looking strong to end CWC as top run-getters, Gambhir feels the Pakistan captain might edge everyone on the list, setting the marquee event on fire.

Speaking with Star Sports, Gambhir acknowledged Babar Azam’s unique ability to compete against the top bowlers in the toughest of conditions, saying,

"Babar Azam has that every quality that he can set this World Cup on fire. I have seen very few players who have a lot of time to bat. I believe that there is Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and David Warner, but Babar Azam has a different level of quality," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

The ranked number one ODI batter, Babar, is already considered to be Pakistan’s greatest ever. With 5409 runs in 105 ODI innings, the right-handed player averages close to 60 (58.16), including 19 hundreds and 28 half-centuries to his name. Babar holds the record of the quickest batter to 5000 ODI runs (in 97 innings), beating Hashim Amla’s tally of 101 innings.

Even during the recently concluded Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Babar registered the highest individual score, hitting 151 against Nepal in the opener in Multan. With 207 runs in four innings, he was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Naseem out, Hasan Ali in for CWC 2023

Pakistan suffered a blow in the lead-up to the World Cup as their star seamer Naseem Shah got ruled out due to a shoulder injury he sustained during the game against India in Asia Cup 2023. In his place, the Pakistan selectors roped in experienced Hasan Ali into the 15.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Team is waiting for their visa arrivals and thus postponed their brief trip to Dubai before flying to India for the World Cup. The Men in Green will face New Zealand in their first warm-up game in Hyderabad on September 29 behind closed doors.

Babar Azam-led side will open their World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Pakistan World Cup squad –

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr

