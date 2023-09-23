Gautam Gambhir reveals India’s ultimate challenge at CWC 2023, picks THIS team as toughest opponent

Former India opener and 2011 World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir knows what it takes to lift the coveted trophy. Having tasted success at the top level during his decorated career, Gautam said for India to win the CWC this time, they would need to overcome the Aussie challenge for that.

Australia is the most successful team, having won five 50-over World Cups.

Although India defeated them by five wickets in the first of the three ODIs in this dress rehearsal series for the CWC, Gambhir warned the hosts of the all-mighty Australian side.

Speaking with Star Sports on Friday, Gambhir said despite Australia not being on the top of the rankings, discounting them in big tournaments, especially during the 50-over World Cups, would be the biggest mistake any team could make. Known to deliver on the bigger stages when it counts the most, Australia always enters the marquee events among the favourites.

Citing examples from the past, Gambhir admitted how India cashed in on the momentum and won the 50-over CWC for the first time since 1983 after beating Australia in the QFs of the 2011 edition.

"Look, I have always said this, and there is no doubt in this, that if you want to win the World Cup, then you have to beat Australia. In 2007, when we won the World Cup, we defeated Australia in the semifinal. In 2011, when we won the World Cup, we beat Australia in the quarterfinal. Australia is the strongest team in any ICC tournament. Remove the ranking, the ranking does not matter," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Discount Aussies at your peril

Over the years, the Australian Team had several match-winners, making them the most daunting side to face in a mega event. Aware of what challenge the side from Down Under will pose, Gambhir warned India not to take them lightly, as they would remain the biggest threat during the CWC 2023.

"You can be in any position in the rankings, but Australia, when it comes to those big tournaments, the World Cups, I think Australia has got the players, they have got the self-belief, Australia has the ability to play those big moments really well.

“And you can see this, the two World Cups that India won, we had to beat Australia in the knockout stage two times. And the World Cups that we have lost, in 2015 we lost to Australia.

So, I believe that if we have to win the World Cup this year, Australia is going to be the most important game, and we start against Australia, so there is nothing better than that. So, beating Australia is very, very important," Gambhir added.

Meanwhile, the second ODI between India and Australia will take place on Sunday, September 24, in Indore.

India will also open its CWC 2023 campaign against Aussies in Chennai on October 8.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE