IND vs AUS: Former cricketer in awe of Mohammed Shami after impressive show, says 'most underrated pacer'

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif was full of praise for star pacer Mohammed Shami as he made a statement on Friday, September 23 against Australia in the first ODI in Mohali. Shami, having been dropped during the Asia Cup, scalped five wickets against the Aussies to send a stern warning to the team management. With the rise of Mohammed Siraj and the return of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami was forced to sit out during the rotation plans implemented by the team management.

Mohammed Shami is easily the world's most underrated pacer. To me he is a world Cup hero.. bhai ko halke mein mat lena. Congrats on fifer#Shami #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/C3U7ELQOjt — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 22, 2023

Kaif full of praise for Shami

“Mohammed Shami is easily the world’s most underrated pacer. To me he is a World Cup hero. Bhai ko halke mein mat lena. Congrats on fifer,” Kaif wrote on ‘X’.

The 33-year-old has been eccentric to India’s success during the recent years but has found limited opportunities in the last two series as he resides down the pecking order of bowlers. Currently, Bumrah and Siraj remain top options while Shardul Thakur’s all-rounder ability sees him get the nod as an extra pacer. Shami, therefore had to sit out of the Asia Cup group stage game despite possessing impressive figures.

Shami at fluent best

On Friday he was at his fluent best yet again for Team India as they beat Australia by five wickets in Mohali. He was rewarded with the Player of the Match award having ended with figures of 51/4 in 10 overs. His good performance has now given a good headache to the team management as Siraj was rested for the series. Upon his return, there will be competition for places on the team.

He will now have the opportunity to stamp his authority in the Playing XI as he will be expected to start in Sunday’s second match in Indore. A win for India will see them pocket the series 2-0, having already taken a 1-0 lead. Siraj will be expected to return to the Playing XI in the final ODI in Rajkot. He is currently rested to avoid fatigue and injury issues in build-up to the ODI World Cup.

Alongside Siraj, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya are also rested for the first two ODIs against Australia. India will start their World Cup campaign in the warm-up match on Saturday, September 30 while they will again face Australia in their first match of the main tournament on Sunday, October 8.

