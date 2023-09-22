IND vs AUS ODI Series: India draw first blood in Pre-World Cup showdown; Gill, Shami shine
India’s second-string ODI squad started the three-match ODI series against Australia on a high as they got the better of Australia in Mohali on Friday, September 22. Riding on the bowling show from Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill’s brilliant knock at the top, the Men in Blue registered a five-wicket win against Australia to go 1-0 in the series. The contest also saw Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, and Ruturaj Gaikwad star with respective fifties.
India start on high
Asked to chase 277, the Indian team started with all guns blazing with Gaikwad and Gill setting a perfect platform for the middle order. The pair stitched a 142-run stand for the opening wicket before Gaikwad was dismissed on 71 off 77 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer, having seen limited chances at the Asia Cup failed to make the most of his opportunity and was dismissed for three. While Gill looked good for another hundred, he failed to capitalise on the start and was bowled by Adam Zampa for 74.
