Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's record to become fastest captain to score 1000 runs in T20Is

Babar Azam is currently enjoying a purple patch as he continues to pile on runs one game after another for Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Babar has been the highest run-getter for Pakistan in the tournament so far and has batted at an incredible average of 62 with 128 runs to his name in three matches so far. Courtesy of his batting heroics, Pakistan are unbeaten in their first three games in the Super 12 and look all set to make it to the semi-finals comfortably.

On Friday, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in a thrilling encounter to bag their third win in a row in the T20 World Cup 2021. Babar played a sublime knock of 51 runs off 47 balls in the game and achieved an elusive milestone in T20Is. The Pakistan skipper broke Virat Kohli's record to become the fastest captain to reach the milestone of 1,000 runs in T20Is.

Babar completed the feat in just 26 innings to surpass Kohli, who had taken 30 innings to reach 1,000 runs as captain in T20Is. South Africa's Faf du Plessis (31), Australian skipper Aaron Finch (32) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (36) are in the top five list.

Fastest to 1,000 runs in T20Is as captain:

Babar Azam (26)

Virat Kohli (30)

Faf du Plessis (31)

Aaron Finch (32)

Kane Williamson (36)

Babar has been Pakistan's most consistent batter in the last few years and the T20 World Cup 2021 has been no different as he continues to dish out impressive performances with the bat.

On Friday, Pakistan once again bowled well to restrict Afghanistan on 147/6 after being asked to bowl first and then chased down the target with an over to spare. Pakistan were reeling at 124/5 in the 18th over after losing Babar and Shoaib Malik n quick succession before Asif Ali played a sensational cameo to take his side home comfortably.

Asif Ali slammed 25 runs off just seven deliveries with the help of four sixes to help Pakistan make it three wins in a row and remain unbeaten in the tournament. Pakistan are all but certain to finish in the top four with three victories in their first three games as they have to face minnow Namibia and Scotland in their last two matches.