Avinash Sable claims historic silver to secure India's first-ever CWG medal in men's steeplechase

India's Avinash Sable created history at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday (August 06) as he came up with one of the most memorable performances by an Indian track athlete in the history of the Games. Sable claimed the silver medal in men's 3000m steeplechase to bring home India's first medal in steeplechase in CWG history.

Sable was not in contention for a podium finish initially after he finished fourth in the 1,000m and the 2,000m respectively. However, he upped the ante in the final 1,000m on the track and managed to catch up with the rest of the athletes in what was a thrilling finish to the final.

Sable finished second in the final with the timing of 8:11.20 and missed out the gold medal by a whisker against Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot, who finished on top of the podium with the timing of 8:11.15. Kenya's Amos Serem won the bronze medal as he finished third with the timing of 8:16.83.

Sable's performance in the final on Saturday has been hailed as one of the best by an Indian track athlete in the history of the Games as he managed to outclass his Kenyan opponents, who were arguably the favourites to take all three spots on the podium.

Kenya have won all three medals in men's steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games in the last six editions in a row and Sable is the first athlete to take a medal away from them since the 1994 Games. His timing of 8:11:20 is also the Indian's personal best and a national record.

Earlier, Indian athlete Priyanka Goswami won the silver medal in women's 10,000m race walk as the medal rush continued for the country at the Games. Goswami became the first Indian athlete to win a medal in race walk in the history of the Commonwealth Games.