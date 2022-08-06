Priayanka Goswami scripts history, becomes 1st Indian to clinch silver in 10,000m race walk at CWG

Priyanka Goswami won a silver in women's 10,000m race walk. | @Priyanka_Goswam | Photograph:( Twitter )
India's Priyanka Goswami scripted history at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday as she became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the 10,000m race walk.
Goswami clocked a personal best time of 43:38.83s to finished second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia. Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) of Kenya took the bronze.
The other Indian in the fray, Bhawna Jat finished eighth and last with a personal best time of 47:14.13.
Harminder Singh was the first Indian to have won a medal in race walk -- bronze -- in the 20km event in 2010 CWG in Delhi.