Australian Open: Novak Djokovic praises Steve Smith as Aussie star showcases his tennis skills - Video
Ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Steve Smith was part of a charity match where he went head-to-head with 24-time Grand Slam champions and World No 1 Novak Djokovic. The duo exchanged some tough rallies with the racket while Djokovic would later take the bat in hand to entertain the crowd.
Australia’s new Test opener Steve Smith has already started making headlines after his recent promotion as he was spotted at Melbourne Park on Thursday (Jan 11). Ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Smith was part of a charity match where he went head-to-head with 24-time Grand Slam champions and World No 1 Novak Djokovic. The duo exchanged some tough rallies with the racket while Djokovic would later take the bat in hand to entertain the crowd.
Game respects game!— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 11, 2024
(And Novak is just like the rest of us when it comes to Smudge...)@stevesmith49 • @DjokerNole • #AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/ioL8hjVSrF
What happened at the Melbourne Park?
With the Australian Open 2024 set for kick-off on Sunday, Djokovic preparing against low-par opponent Steve Smith. In a serve delivered by World No 1, Smith was able to return upon which the Serb did not find an answer and surrendered a point. He was in awe of his skills with the racket and was seen applauding it on the video posted by the social media handle of the Australian Open.
The Serbian star and 10-time Australian Open champion would then take a cricket bat in hand with legendary spinner Shane Warne’s son Jackson bowling. Novak missed one of the deliveries while he then took a racket to hit the ball in a crowd, which was applauded by the locals sitting at the Rod Laver Arena.
Novak Djokovic playing cricket. 🏏pic.twitter.com/ZEVJopZ272— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 11, 2024
Novak prepares for record-breaking title
With 24 Grand Slam titles, Novak is tied with Australian great Margaret Court for most Grand Slam titles won. A win for the 36-year-old will see him become the most successful tennis player in history with most singles titles. He will also become level Court’s record for most Australian Open titles with 11. He is currently on 10 and last lost a match at Melbourne Park in 2018.
Smith’s performance with Australian cricket side
Smith has been part of the Australian side for over a decade and has three years of good cricket left in him. Nearing 10,000 Test runs Smith’s new role could see him benefit from more runs and accolades with the national side. Only Ricky Ponting (41) has more Test hundreds than Smith (32) for Australia while he is also the fourth-highest runs scorer for the Baggy Greens with 9514 in 105 Tests.
Smith’s promotion to top order also means that Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris will have to wait for their turn to get into the Test team. Harris was backed by Warner to succeed him while Bancroft has been in excellent touch in Sheffield Shield.