Australian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic backs change in schedule ahead of Sunday’s opener
With less than 24 years hours to go before the start of the 2024 Australian Open, the eyes of tennis fans are set on Novak Djokovic as he hunts for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title. Unlike the previous Australian Open tournaments, this year the competition will begin on Sunday (Jan 14) instead of a traditional Monday start. Ahead of his opening contest at the Australian Open, Djokovic has backed the organisers’ idea of starting the tournament on Sunday as they aim to analyse the player’s performance with an early start.
Djokovic backs idea of a Sunday start
"I guess that's one of the motives behind starting on Sunday. Obviously there are other Slams that start on Sunday. Roland Garros starts on Sunday, as well. That's going to help, I'm sure, get some matches out of the way, reorganise the schedule better in the opening week which is always very busy with a lot of matches on the schedule that need to be finished in a proper time. Let's see if that works out," Djokovic told reporters on Saturday.
Making his 19th appearance at the Australian Open this year, the 36-year-old has not lost a match in the first Grand Slam of the year since 2018. With an impeccable record in the competition history, he has tasted defeat only eight times in the excruciating heat of Melbourne. He holds a win-loss record of 89-8 at the Australian Open and remains the most successful player in the men’s division with 10 titles.
Hyeong Chung was the last player to beat Djokovic at the Australian Open in the Round of 16 in 2018 and since then no one has come close to getting the better of the Serb.
Despite turning 36 in 2023, age is just a number for the World No. 1, who for the second time in his career reached the final of all four Grand Slams (previously in 2021). With a record of 27-1 at the Grand Slams in 2023, Djokovic’s form will be a major concern for anyone who tries to dethrone him at the Australia Open. The 10-time Australian Open champion’s only Grand Slam defeat came against Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon final which he lost in five sets.