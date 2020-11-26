Australia vs India, ODI series: Preview, schedule, head-to-head stats and more

India is set to kickstart their Australian tour with the three-match ODI series commencing on Friday in Sydney. While India are on their first assignment since the COVID-19 lockdown and restart, Australia have faced England in an ODI series just before the Indian Premier League.

The Indian squad has been in isolation, which ends on Thursday, since their arrival a fortnight ago but was allowed to train within a bio-secure bubble. Whereas the likes of Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins also underwent the mandatory 14-day quarantine after playing in IPL 2020.

Australia defeated England in the white-ball series in September but it would be interesting to see how the Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue approach the series. India haven’t played a series since New Zealand tour in February, where they were whitewashed in the ODIs.

ALSO READ: On Rohit and Ishant Sharma, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to negotiate quarantine rules with CA

"I think it's important to start well in the white-ball series," said KL Rahul, who has been elevated to vice-captain.

"We are playing for the country after a while and we are all excited to play some hard cricket, some aggressive cricket."

While a well-fought series is expected, Australian coach Justin Langer said it will be played in the right spirit.

"There's plenty of room for banter, having fun and having that competitive instinct but there's no room for abuse," he insisted.

While Australia have a single limited-overs squad, India have sent separate squads for ODIs and T20Is with star opener Rohit Sharma missing from the limited-overs series. There are question marks on whether Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will play all the six matches of the ODIs and T20Is.

ALSO READ: Australia vs India: Full schedule, dates, venues and all you need to know

Notably, grounds will operate at 50 per cent capacity due to coronavirus restrictions as cricket opens it arms to welcome fans back in the stands again.

India vs Australia: ODI head-to-head stats

Matches: 140

Australia wins: 78

India wins: 52

No result: 10

India vs Australia: Last three ODI series

2019-20 India beat Australia 2-1

2018-19 Australia beat India 3-2

2018-19 India beat Australia 2-1

India Squad: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia, Schedule: One-day international series: