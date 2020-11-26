On Rohit and Ishant Sharma, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to negotiate quarantine rules with CA

The fate of Indian opener Rohit Sharma and pacer Ishant Sharma lies on the hand of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly as he is set to negotiate quarantine terms in Cricket Australia. The Indian duo of Rohit and Ishant need quarantine relaxation if they are to be part of the four-match Test series against Australia, starting December 17.

Speaking to ANI, sources said that Ganguly will try and find a solution to the issue related to Rohit and Ishant after discussion with Cricket Australia. Both Rohit and Ishant are undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru with an eye on the four-match Test series.

"The BCCI president will be speaking to his counterpart at Cricket Australia and a decision will be reached after their meeting. The current quarantine guidelines might make it impossible for the two to reach Australia and be a part of the Test series as, under existing rules, they will need to completely isolate themselves and cannot train in the quarantine period. "

The rest of the Indian cricketers were allowed to train during the quarantine period because they moved from one bubble - in Dubai - to the other - in Sydney. So, relaxation will be needed if the two are to be a part of the Test series," the source explained.

There is a belief that the former Indian captain can find a solution as he has done so many times on the field. While NCA head Rahul Dravid had earlier said that Ishant would be fit in time for Test series, there are question marks whether he would be able last the entire series. Whereas, Rohit reportedly needs a couple of days to be 100 per cent fit.

Notably, the BCCI had added Rohit to the Test squad at the eleventh hour and decided to rest him from the limited-overs series against Australia. "The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma's fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in Ind in India's Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the BCCI said in a release on November 9.

The Test series is set to commence from December 17 in Adelaide in what will be the day-night Test between India and Australia.

