Australia delays Novak Djokovic's deportation: What's next for world no. 1 and his bid for Aus Open title?

Australia on Thursday has decided to delay the deportation process of the tennis world number one Novak Djokovic after the authorities earlier denied his visa to enter the country to defend his Australian Open title also his bid to win an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam.

Upon his arrival in Melbourne after a 14-hour flight from Dubai, Djokovic suffered a massive blow as his dream of winning the 10th Australian Open title were shattered when his visa was cancelled.

With uncertainties enveloping Djokovic's participation, here's everything you need to know about the prospects of the situation right now.

What is the controversy all about?

Djokovic's participation in the upcoming Grand Slam was doubtful as he consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status while publicly criticising mandatory vaccines.

Important to note that all the participants at the first Grand Slam of 2022 must be vaccinated against Covid or have a medical exemption.

How did he get permission to participate at Aus Open?

While taking to his Instagram, Djokovic had informed that he received a medical exemption to take part in the Australian Open starting January 17. He travelled to Australia after receiving an exemption from the Victorian government.

What exactly happened upon his arrival and where is he kept right now?

Djokovic was stopped at Melbourne's Tullamarine and was left stranded there for hours overnight. He is now reportedly being taken to a government detention hotel and his departure is pending after border forces announced he had not met entry rules.

What do the authorities say now?

He was stopped at the airport after Australian Federal Border Force officials at the airport said Djokovic was unable to justify the grounds for his exemption.

What's next for Novak Djokovic?

Facing a legal challenge from the Serb, state lawyer Christopher Tran said Australia did not plan to deport him before a final court hearing scheduled for Monday.

His participation in the Australian Open is still in doubt.

What did Australian PM Scott Morrison say?

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that "rules are rules". Taking to his official Twitter handle, Morrison wrote, "Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant."

How the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic react?

On his Instagram, the Serbian President Aleksandar posted: "I've just finished my telephone conversation with Novak Djokovic. I told our Novak that the whole of Serbia is with him and that our bodies are doing everything to see that the harassment of the world's best tennis player is brought to an end immediately. In line with all norms of international law, Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice. Novak is strong, as we all know."