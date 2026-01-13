/Aussie women's team skipper Alyssa Healy announces retirement date

Aussie women's team skipper Alyssa Healy has announced her retirement from international cricket after the upcoming multi-format home series against India in Feb-March. Healy's retirement means that Australia will enter the 2026 T20 World Cup later in the year with a new skipper. Healy announced the decision on Willow Talk podcast on Tuesday (Jan 13). Healy was announced Meg Lanning's full-time successor in 2023. She will retire as one of the most successful players of all time with eight World Cup titles.

Healy announces retirement date

"It's been a long time coming," Healy said on the podcast, the podcast she's a regular panelist on. "The last few years has been probably more mentally draining than anything else. A few injuries. I've got to dive into the well, and the well is getting less and less full of water. Getting harder to dive back in there.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking on what promopted the decision, Healy revealed: "I think the WBBL [last year] was probably a bit of a wake-up call. Not being able to hold the bat with two hands didn't help either but waking up and going, 'just another day of cricket', really surprised myself because I still thought I loved playing the game."

Healy's career in numbers

Since making her debut in 2010, Healy went on to play 10 Tests, 123 ODIs, and 162 T20Is for Australia. She scored 489, 3,563 and 3,054 runs, respectively in each format. She also has eight international hundreds to her name - seven in ODIs and 1 in T20Is.

During her 16-year-old career, Healy won 2010 T20 World Cup, 2012 T20 World Cup, 2013 ODI World Cup, 2014 T20 World Cup, 2018 T20 World Cup, 2020 T20 World Cup, 2022 ODI World Cup, and 2023 T20 World Cup as well.