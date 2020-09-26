Aussie legend Dean Jones' body handed over to Australian consulate

Legendary Australian batsman Dean Jones passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. Dean was in India and was working as a commentator/analyst for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with host broadcasters Star Sports. India has now handed over the body of the legendary Aussie to the Australian consulate in Mumbai after a call from Dean’s wife Jane Jones from Melbourne. The dead body was handed to the Australian consulate on Friday at 4pm IST.

Now the officials of the Australian High Commission in New Delhi, Cricket Australia in Melbourne, the Australian consulate in Mumbai and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) are working on flying Dean’s body to Australia as soon as possible. Star Sports has also chipped in with efforts of making the entire process easy.

As per reports, charter flight service firm called International SOS, has been contracted to do the job. Star Sports official have said they are doing everything to ensure that Dean’s body reaches to the family as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: ICC expresses sadness at the passing of Dean Jones

“We are using the best repatriation service available and working closely with the Australian High Commission, Deano deserves the best for his contribution to the game and its broadcast,” said the Star Sports source, as quoted by Bangalore Mirror.

The Mumbai police on Thursday. ”A post mortem was carried on the body of Australian cricketer Dean Jones at Sir JJ Hospital in Byculla. On Friday after we received an email and a phone call from his wife Jane, we informed the Australian consulate about it. They look his body from morgue around 4 PM and (it) will be flown to Australia soon,” said Mrityanjay Hiremath, senior Police Inspector of Marine Drive police station.

ALSO READ: Gone too soon: Cricket fraternity pays tribute after demise of legendary Dean Jones

Dean had represented Australia in 52 Test matches and 164 ODIs in his career and retired from international cricket in 1997.

