Gone too soon: Cricket fraternity pays tribute after demise of legendary Dean Jones

In what comes as heart-breaking news to the cricket world, Australian cricket legend Dean Jones has passed away following a sudden cardiac arrest in Mumbai. Jones was part of Star Sports Select Dugout team for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and was in Mumbai due to it.

Reactions and tributes poured in as soon as the news of the demise of Dean Jones was out in public on Thursday as former cricketers and experts thanked him for his services to cricket.

“At a loss of words to express my grief at the passing of a man who I admired a lot. Loved chatting cricket with him. Genuinely loved the sport. 59 is not an age to go....too soon my friend. Too soon. World of cricket will be poorer in your absence. R.I.P., Deano,” tweeted former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra.

"Shocked to hear about the tragic loss of Dean Jones. Praying for strength and courage to his family and friends." Virat Kohli tweeted.

“Absolutely devastated to hear about the demise of Dean Jones. A colossal loss to the cricketing community. His connection to Chepauk will always be cherished. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.” Chennai Super Kings tweeted.

We will miss you & your voice, Professor. 🙏



MCC are very sad to hear of the passing of Honorary Life Member, Dean Jones.



Jones was inside a bio-secure bubble in a seven-star hotel in Mumbai for IPL 2020 duties and suffered a cardiac arrest which led to his demise.

Jones was a highly popular figure in the cricket world due to his excellent analytical skills and top-notch commentary. He has commentated in various leagues across the world. Jones, as a player, was a sheer legend and was super successful for the Australian team under the leadership of Allan Border.

The former Aussie batsman played 52 Test matches while scoring 3631 runs at an average of 46.55. Jones had smashed 11 centuries including the highest score of 216. He was a crucial part of Allan Border's Australian side. Jones represented Australia in 164 ODIs and went on to score 6068 runs including seven centuries in 46 fifties.

Star India’s full statement on Dean Jones’ demise:

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.



