Australian cricket legend Dean Jones, 59, passes away

Former Australian cricketer and one of the legends of the game, Dean Jones has passed away after a massive heart attack. Jones was part of Star Sports Select Dugout team for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and was living inside a bio-secure bubble in a seven-star hotel in Mumbai. Jones died of a major heart attack in Mumbai.

Jones was a massively popular commentator and analyst and was roped in for the analysis show during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which is being held in UAE. Jones has commentated in leagues across the world and was popular figure due to his classy takes on the match.

The former Aussie batsman played 52 Test matches while scoring 3631 runs at an average of 46.55. Jones had smashed 11 centuries including the highest score of 216. He was a crucial part of Allan Border's Australian side. Jones represented Australia in 164 ODIs and went on to score 6068 runs including seven centuries in 46 fifties.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

"Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," Star Sports India, the host broadcasters for IPL 2020, confirmed the news of Jones's passing in a statement.