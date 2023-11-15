AUS vs SA Semi-Final Tickets Online: How to book tickets for Australia vs South Africa World Cup semi-finals

AUS vs SA Semi-Final Tickets: Australia will lock horns with South Africa in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 second semi-final. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the AUS vs SA match on Friday (Nov 16) at 02:00 pm IST.

In the ODI World Cup history, the two nations have met seven times, with both teams winning three times each, while their 1999 semi-final ended in a tie.

Here's how to book tickets for the Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2023 semi-final match.

How to book tickets for Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2023 semi-final match?

To book India vs New Zealand match tickets, you can visit the following websites, which are ICC's official ticket booking partners.

https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com

https://in.bookmyshow.com

What is the price for the Australia vs South Africa World Cup match?

According to ICC's official ticket booking partners, the ticket price for Australia vs South Africa starts at ₹900.

What is the maximum number of tickets I can buy for the Australia vs South Africa semi-final?

According to Book My Show's website, one individual cannot purchase over four tickets for the Australia vs South Africa World Cup 2023 semi-final match.

How to book Australia vs South Africa tickets on BookMyShow?

BookMyShow has made ticket booking easy for the World Cup 2023, hosted by India. All you need to do is visit the website and select your city. Under Sports, you'll find several scheduled ICC World Cup 2023 matches. Then, choose the game you wish to watch and your favourite seat. Make the payment, and you're good to go.

Can I book Australia vs South Africa tickets online?

You can visit ICC's official broadcasting partner to book Australia vs South Africa match tickets.

The latest update shows that tickets are available for the Australia vs South Africa World Cup semi-final. Although the ₹900 and ₹10,000 tickets are sold out, tickets ranging between ₹1,500 and ₹3,000 are available.

ICC has also kept a reserve day for the Australia vs South Africa semi-final match as weather forecast predicted that rain might wash out the match. If rain persists on the reserve day, the team with the higher rank in the points table will qualify for the match.

(With inputs from agencies)