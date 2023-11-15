LIVE TV
ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson asserts 'anything can happen' when New Zealand play 'their best cricket'

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 15, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson ready to roll sleeves vs India, expects 'fairly blue crowd' at Wankhede Photograph:(Twitter)

On paper, India look the much balanced side of the two and that has reflected in the results in the group stage. While India muscled its way through to reach the knockouts, New Zealand huffed and puffed their way here. 

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has asserted that 'anything can happen' in the knockout stage as the Blackcaps get ready to face an unbeaten India in the first semi-final of the ODI World Cup 2023 on November 15. Notably, it was New Zealand who had beaten an undefeated India in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final as well.

This time though, India are as dominant as ever and have already beaten New Zealand in the group stage. Williamson conceded that India have been playing exceptional cricket and he doesn't mind being the underdog in the match-up.

"The underdog thing - from what you guys [the press] write, I don't think it has changed too much. But that's fine, and India have been exceptional: one of, if not the best team going around, and playing cricket that matches that.

"But we know as well, on our day, when we play our best cricket, it certainly gives us the best chance. And, come finals time, anything can happen… It's very much a focus on our cricket again: we've played some good cricket throughout, we've had a couple of narrow losses and a few wins along the way which have put us in this position we're in," Williamson said on the eve of the match in Mumbai.

The NZ skipper is also expecting a fairly blue crowd at the Wankhede Stadium for the match against the home team who look primed to win the whole thing.

"We're expecting a fairly blue crowd that will be supporting their team and no doubt, they'll be very passionate about that," Williamson said.

