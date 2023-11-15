World Cup 2023 semi-final: IND vs NZ and SA vs AUS in the semi-final matches | All you need to know

World Cup 2023 semi-final: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup has reached its final leg- the knockout stage. Four teams out of ten qualify for the semi-final matches- India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Hosts India was the first team to qualify for the knockout stage with its winning streak of 8 matches. India also won its ninth match against the Netherlands later.

The first match of the World Cup will take place between India and New Zealand on Nov 15 and the second match of the semi-final will take place between South Africa and Australia on Nov 16.

That IND vs NZ match will commence at 2:00 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the same venue where India registered a commanding 302-run victory over Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament.

The second semi-final, between South Africa and Australia, will take place on Thursday, Nov 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. That match will also commence at 2:00 pm IST, with the winner to progress through to the final against either India or New Zealand.

The World Cup final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Nov 19, where more than 100,000 fans are expected to attend for the climax of the 13th edition of the tournament.

World Cup 2023: Knockout Stage

Semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand, Wednesday November 15, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Semi-final 2: South Africa vs Australia, Thursday November 16, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Final: India / New Zealand vs South Africa / Australia, Sunday November 19, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

World Cup 2023: Probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Australia (AUS): Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

South Africa (SA): Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

World Cup 2023 semi-final: Head-to-head stats of teams

IND vs NZ: India and New Zealand have met 117 times, out of which India has emerged victorious 59 times, while New Zealand have won 50 matches.

SA vs AUS: South Africa and Australia have met 109 times, out of which South Africa has emerged victorious 55 times, while Australia have won 50 matches.

World Cup 2023 semi-final: Live-streaming details

World Cup 2023 semi-final: When the semi-final matches will be played?- Date

The semi-final matches will be played on Nov 15 and Nov 16.

World Cup 2023 semi-final: At what time semi-final matches will be played?- Time

The semi-final matches will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

World Cup 2023 semi-final: Where will semi-final matches be played?- Venues

The semi-final matches will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai and Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

World Cup 2023 semi-final: Where to watch the live telecast of the semi-final matches?

The live telecast of the semi-final matches can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

World Cup 2023 semi-final: How to live-stream the India vs New Zealand match online?

The semi-final matches’ live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.