AUS vs PAK, Day 2: First-slip curse hurts Pakistan at SCG despite David Warner's wicket

Pakistan is to be blamed for the situation they find themselves in in this ongoing Test series against Australia. Having dropped several catches thus far, sitters mostly, Pakistan allowed the home team to walk away with the advantage, momentum and, as a result, the win. On day two of the final Test in Sydney, debutant Saim Ayub dropped David Warner at first slip to add more woes.

The visiting team had a déjà vu moment in this ongoing Test as Warner, of all batters, got dropped at the first slip for the second time in this series.

Despite making the most of his chance on the previous occasion when opener Abdullah Shafique dropped him early on in Melbourne (off Shaheen Afridi), the veteran batter got out (in his final Test), caught in the same position on 34 off Salman Agha.

Meanwhile, Shafique dropped three catches at the first slip position (in the first two matches) before getting replaced (from that spot) in the third Test.

Shafique first dropped Khawaja in the first Test in Perth before giving extra lives to Warner and Mitchell Marsh at MCG (who later scored 96 in the second innings and took the game away from Pakistan).

Despite the newcomer Ayub standing in the slip cordon (first slip), Pakistan’s fortunes didn’t turn for good as he dropped Warner off Aamer Jamal, with everyone’s reactions telling the exact story.

Australia stand tall on day 2

After an eventful day one at the iconic SCG where, despite losing wickets in clusters, Pakistan managed 313 – thanks to an incredible 82 off 97 balls by number 9 batter Jamal, they picked two wickets before bad light halted playing conditions.

Batting for the final time in his Test career, Warner received a warm welcome as he walked down to bat in the first innings. Alongside his opening partner, Usman Khawaja, the pair added 70 runs for the first wicket before Agha removed David. Khawaja also departed on 47, with Jamal picking his first of the day, caught behind.